How the pandemic changed dating in L.A.

The pandemic has changed the way people communicate, connect, and think about love and relationships. Dating app Bumble conducted a research survey in March 2021, after people spent a year navigating the dating scene in a lockdown. The results show how people are dating, and plan to after the pandemic, is changing in Los Angeles.

5 Live spoke with love expert Francesca Hogi about the findings.

For example, Bumble research shows nearly 40% of respondents are now more inclined to only locally date people in their respective neighborhoods within the Los Angeles area compared to before lockdown.

Nearly one in two of Los Angeles singles, according to the dating app, say that 30 minutes or less is the maximum amount of time they are now willing to drive to meet a date.

The number one dating priority for Los Angeles singles surveyed is enjoying the same lifestyle as a potential partner, such as sharing the same drinking and fitness habits.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Live on April 19, 2021.