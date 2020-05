KTLA 5 Live’s Andy Riesmeyer shows you how to recreate the beach at home.

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

Follow Our Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/KTLA5…

This segment aired May 6, 2020.