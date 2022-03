So you think you know your whiskey? Blind Barrels is a blind whiskey-tasting experience launched in Southern California in 2022. Every box includes four samples from small craft distilleries making the whiskey you can’t get at the store.

Bobby DeMars, CEO of Blind Barrels, and business partner Frank Kramer from Heidi and Frank on 95.5 joined KTLA 5 Live to talk about the company’s first launch.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Live on March 4, 2022.