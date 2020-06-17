Hundreds of LA County restaurants are accused of breaking COVID-19 safety guidelines, the county says

As Los Angeles continues to reopen and loosen restrictions, thousands of L.A. County restaurants were accused of not following proper coronavirus safety guidelines.

Fully half of Los Angeles County restaurants inspected for coronavirus health and safety regulation compliance are not meeting the minimum standards, county health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said today.

Nearly 2,000 restaurants were inspected over the weekend for coronavirus health and safety regulation compliance and according to county health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer, “50 percent of the restaurants were still not in compliance” with at least a portion of the mandated protocols, including things like correct six-foot spacing between tables, or servers wearing both cloth face coverings and plastic face shields.

Restaurants that violated the orders will be revisited, and customers who notice potential risks at eateries can lodge a complaint via a public health department hotline.

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

Follow Our Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/KTLA5Live/

This segment aired June 16, 2020.