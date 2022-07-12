The art group MSCHF, known for their creative and custom fashion designs, is bringing a limited time pop-experience to both Los Angelenos and New Yorkers that calls for customers to ‘Eat the Rich.’

For $10 dollars, customers can score ice cream shaped popsicles that resemble the richest men on earth, including Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Microsoft magnate Bill Gates, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and Jack Ma, co-founder of Alibaba.

The experience is set to end Wednesday and folks are encouraged to visit eattherichpopsicles.com for the exact location of the limited time pop-up ice cream truck.

This segment of 5 Live aired on July 12, 2022.