A house used in the movie Training Day is for sale in Elysian Park.

The three bedroom, 1700 square foot craftsman-style home was used for both interiors and exteriors in the 2001 film starring Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke . It was featured as the home of the character Rodger, played by actor Scott Glenn.

The cul-de-sac home, located near Dodger Stadium, has views of downtown and nearby Elysian Park.