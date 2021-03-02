Indoor dining could be back in weeks: LA Mayor Eric Garcetti

Mayor Eric Garcetti says indoor dining could be back in Los Angeles in a matter of weeks.

Publication Eater reported the details from an interview with media yesterday. The mayor says vaccines rollout coupled with decreasing case rates mean LA county might be eligible to move out of the most restrictive, or purple tier and into the red one.

At that level of infection, the county permits indoor dining at with restaurants limiting patrons to 25 percent capacity. Bars and distilleries would still remain closed.

Even if the county moves into the less restrictive tier, the mayor says we’ll likely have to stay at those levels for 2 weeks before any policies change.

Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura and Santa Barbara, among other SoCal counties are all in the most restrictive tier, though Orange County may move out of that tier sooner.

In the San Fransisco bay area, indoor dining resumes on Wednesday.