A convicted con man and former pastor of Westminster-based Church of the Healthy Self was sentenced Friday to 14 years in federal prison for orchestrating an investment scam that bilked people out of more than $33 million.

Kent R.E. Whitney, 39, who is formerly of Newport Beach but currently resides in Northern California, was also ordered him to pay $22,662,668 in restitution, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said in a news release.