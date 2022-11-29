KTLA’s Samantha Cortese and Andy Riesmeyer have some great ideas for celebrating the upcoming weekend..by embracing the past!

British pub The Cat & Fiddle celebrates 40 years of operation in Hollywood. Come for frosty brews, homemade fish and chips, and World Cup on TV in proper pubby coziness.

Make it a Blockbuster night at Bucketlister’s Blockbuster pop-up on Melrose. Enjoy themed cocktails, tasty snacks

Never let go at Titanic: The Exhibition Los Angeles. Check out more than 200 artifacts telling the story of the world’s most famous ship and explore a life-size recreation of the grand staircase.