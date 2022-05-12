As if! The people behind Mike’s Hard Lemonade have taken over a house in the San Fernando Valley to let one group of friends relive the 90s.

From using old technology to dressing up in formerly-loved fashions, a select few will get to immerse themselves in the 90s and crash the Encino pad for one weekend. The company is using the giveaway to promote new flavors reminiscent of gas station iced slushies.

The KTLA 5 Live team got to tour the Mike’s Hard Freeze House as part of their weekly Nostalgia Quiz and Fifth O’Clock Happy Hour segments.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Live on May 11, 2022.