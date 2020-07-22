Instagram Reels: TikTok’s competitor coming this August

Instagram is preparing to launch an alternative to TikTok called Instagram Reels. Reels will let people record and edit 15-second videos set to music and audio. Users can then upload the videos to their stories and Instagram’s explore feature.

The Reels app is currently testing in France, Germany, Brazil and India but will hit smartphones in the U.S. in early August, Facebook said.

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

Follow our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/KTLA5Live/.

This segment aired on July 21, 2020.