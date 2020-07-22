IRS releases top tax scams

The Internal Revenue Service released what it considers to be the top tax scams of 2020.

The agency said the list focused on scams that targeted taxpayers and emphasized aggressive and evolving schemes related to coronavirus tax relief. Some of the most common types were phishing scams, which the IRS called a significant threat. These schemes used fake emails and websites to steal personal information. Other scams included fake charities and threatening impersonator phone calls.

