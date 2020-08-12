Joe Biden names CA Sen. Kamala Harris as VP running mate

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has chosen California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate.

Harris has been a suspected front-runner since Biden announced he planned to select a woman as his vice presidential pick. She will become the first woman of color ever to serve on a national ticket.

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

Follow our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/KTLA5Live/.

This segment aired on August 11, 2020.