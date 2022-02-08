Justice Department arrests Manhattan couple, seize 3.6 billion in hacked Bitcoin funds

Crypto exchanges have increasingly garnered negative attention due to lack of proper cyber security measures and later find themselves making headlines due to hacks and/or loss of funds.

One particular exchange, Bitfinex, lost about 119,754 Bitcoins in 2016, equivalent to about 70 million USD then, to a hack which directly resulted in a drop in Bitcoins price.

Today, the Justice Department announced they have seized most of the 119,754 Bitcoins (worth almost 3.6 billion today) lost during this infamous hack and have arrested a New York couple who is accused of attempting to launder the stolen funds.

Ilya Lichtenstein, 34 years old, and his wife, Heather Morgan, 31 were arrested without incident Tuesday morning in Manhattan and face charges related to conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. Govt. The couple however are not being charged for the hack itself as the investigation is ongoing.

The department partially credited the “blockchain” or the underlying technology in Bitcoin for their success in retrieving the stolen funds. Blockchain acts as an immutable ledger, forever storing transactions in its database, in a transparent manner making it readily traceable.

