Kanye West announces his 2020 platform for president

Kanye West has confirmed he is determined to run for president this year, even though he wouldn’t be eligible in all states and has already missed numerous deadlines.

The rapper and business mogul unveiled his supposed 2020 platform to Forbes yesterday. In the interview, he said he no longer supports President Trump, but would be OK siphoning off Black votes from Democratic nominee Joe Biden, thus helping Trump in the November election.

Kanye also said he would be running under the banner “The Birthday Party” with guidance from his pal Elon Musk and an unnamed vice presidential candidate.

This segment aired on July 8, 2020.