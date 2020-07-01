Kids need to be physically present when school resumes in the fall, says the American Academy of Pediatrics

The American Academy of Pediatrics says kids need to be physically present in school when it starts back in the fall.

This comes as states nationwide begin to unveil their plans for getting America’s 56 million students back to school. On the AAP website, they say evidence shows the academic, mental, and physical benefits of in-person learning outweigh the risks from the coronavirus.

The group added that children are less likely to become extremely sick from COVID-19 than adults.

