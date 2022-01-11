Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather sued over cryptocurrency promotion

A Tennessee man wanted in the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph in his hometown of Memphis was captured Tuesday in Indiana, while another man was indicted on murder charges, authorities said.

A grand jury indicted Cornelius Smith, 32, on first-degree murder and other charges in the shooting that killed Young Dolph, the Shelby County, Tennessee, District Attorney's Office said. Smith, who was arrested last month on an auto-theft warrant involving the vehicle used in Young Dolph's killing, was being held without bond.