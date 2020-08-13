Kobe Bryant Day set for 8/24 by O.C. officials

Orange County officials have declared Aug. 24 as Kobe Bryant Day.

Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in January, will be commemorated on the date that evokes both of his former jersey numbers, 8 and 24. The county resolution also names the eight other people who died in the crash, including Bryant’s daughter Gianna. So far, there have been no special events planned for the day.

This segment aired on August 12, 2020.