Kraft Mac & Cheese is now a ‘breakfast’ food in company’s new rebrand

On Tuesday, Kraft announced that it will rebrand its Kraft Macaroni & Cheese branding to add the word “breakfast” instead of dinner on its iconic blue box.

The rebranded boxes will go on sale next year. To promote its new campaign, Kraft is giving away limited-edition breakfast boxes this week. The boxes will include a mug, a placement mat for kids to color on and a magnet with breakfast topping suggestions. More information can be found on its website.

This segment aired on August 5, 2020.