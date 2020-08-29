Kyle Rittenhouse extradition hearing delayed to Sept. 25

An Illinois judge has pushed back the decision on whether the 17-year-old suspect in this week’s deadly shooting in Kenosha will be returned to Wisconsin.

Kyle Rittenhouse of Antioch, Illinois will remain in custody in Illinois pending extradition to Kenosha. The judge granted Rittenhouse’s request to delay the extradition hearing until Sept. 25.

Rittenhouse’s accused of killing two people and severely injuring another during protests following the Jacob Blake shooting. L. Lin Wood, one of the lawyers representing Rittenhouse, claimed on Thursday that his client acted in self-defense.

This segment aired on Aug. 28, 2020.