L.A. ‘business ambassadors’ to advise or cite businesses not following coronavirus safety guidelines

Los Angeles city workers dubbed “business ambassadors” will be out starting Monday to advise or cite businesses not following coronavirus safety guidelines. Mayor Eric Garcetti says the city received nearly 550 complaints in the past two weeks about businesses not complying with health protocols to remain open. So the mayor relaunched the city’s Business Ambassadors Program to help make sure the establishments follow the rules of the public health order.

This segment aired on July 20, 2020.