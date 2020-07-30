L.A. City Council to resume cleanups of homeless encampments

The Los Angeles City Council voted 10-4 on Wednesday to resume cleanups of homeless encampments near temporary shelters.

The council voted in March to allow people living in encampments to keep their tents up during the pandemic. The Sanitation Department had suspended enforcement of a city code that required tents to be taken down during the day. Wednesday’s motion called for a deep cleaning team to resume its work inside special enforcement zones near temporary shelters.

This segment aired on July 29, 2020.