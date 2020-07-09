L.A. County to fine restaurants and bars not following health guidelines to prevent spread of COVID-19

Los Angeles County health inspectors are planning to crackdown on bars and restaurants that are not following health guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Inspectors will be able to impose fines or revoke the permits of restaurants that are out of compliance with COVID-19 health orders. The board approved the new rules Tuesday.

Last month, inspectors found that many bars and restaurants were not following the rules on indoor physical distancing and face coverings.

The Department of Public Health now has two weeks to come up with an enforcement plan and bring it to the board for final approval.

