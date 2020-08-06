L.A. County will not accept waivers to reopen elementary schools

Los Angeles County will not accept waivers to reopen elementary schools.

The decision follows an announcement from the state public health department that counties with case rates above 200 per 100,000 residents should not grant reopening waivers. As of Wednesday, L.A. County’s case rate is 355 per 100,000. County public health officials say that’s just too high to allow any elementary schools to reopen for in-person instruction.

This segment aired on August 5, 2020.