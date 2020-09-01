L.A. is one of the world’s most stressed out cities

A new list of the world’s most stressed out cities was just released, and Los Angeles is among those on the list.

Analytics Company 24/7 Wall St. looked at the city’s population and average hours worked, commute time, health and happiness to determine which cities were the most stressed out.

The study found that Hong Kong ranked the most stressful city. Johannesburg, Cairo, Athens, Istanbul, and Turkey followed, ranking between second and fifth most stressed out city.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, was named the sixth most stressed out city in the world. Other cities in the United States on the list include Chicago, Miami, and New York City.

This segment aired on Aug. 31, 2020.