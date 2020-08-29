L.A. Metro looks to make its transportation services free

Starting on Sept. 1, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority will explore a proposal to eliminate fares for all rides on buses and trains.

A task force will deliver a plan to the agency and board of directors by the end of the year. No other large transit system in the world has gone entirely fareless, according to Metro.

The agency claims it has a moral obligation to help the region recover from both a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic and the devastating effects of the lack of affordability in the region.

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

Follow our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/KTLA5Live/.

This segment aired on Aug. 28, 2020.