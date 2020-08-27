L.A. plans to make outdoor dining permanent

Los Angeles City Councilmember David Ryu has introduced a new motion to make the city’s outdoor dining program permanent.

The L.A. Al Fresco program, which was created amid the COVID-19 pandemic, allows restaurants to offer dining services outdoors. Created by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office, the program grants restaurants the opportunity to apply for additional seating in parking lots, sidewalks and other areas.

The proposal will first be heard by the City Council’s Transportation Committee.

Aug. 26, 2020