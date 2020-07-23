L.A. sidewalk refrigerators help those suffering from food insecurity

Angelenos are providing a helping hand to those who suffer from food insecurity. A network of community refrigerators have popped up on sidewalks across Los Angeles. The food comes from stores, restaurants, food pantries and even people’s homes and gardens. It’s free for anyone who needs it.

A mutual aid network called Los Angeles Community Fridges helps businesses, organizations and individuals set them up. The refrigerators are supported through a network of more than 60 organizers across L.A. They said it’s also a way to empower communities and eliminate food waste.

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

Follow our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/KTLA5Live/.

This segment aired on July 22, 2020.