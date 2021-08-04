L.A. wants to mandate vaccine proof, but is it legal?

Council President Nury Martinez and Councilman Mitch O’Farrell on Wednesday introduced a motion that would require vaccine proof indoors at restaurants, bars, gyms, stores, spas, movie theaters, concert venues and sporting events.

If the motion is passed, Angelenos would need to have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine to be able to enter the indoor public spaces.

KTLA 5 Live spoke to Criminal Defense Lawyer Alison Triessl about the legality of the order, if it passes.

This segment aired Wednesday, August 4th, 2021.