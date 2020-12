LA Guitarist Ruben Wan creates videos featuring his unique style of guitar playing that have been viewed millions of times. He joins Andy Riesmeyer (@AndyKTLA) on 5 Live to talk about how he created a following for soothing guitar music, his favorite equipment and gear, and the most important aspects of guitar tone.

Find more of his songs, videos and posts on social media @RubenWan and on Spotify, Apple Music and more.

This segment aired Friday, December 11, 2020