Moments after learning of the passing of guitarist Eddie Van Halen, 5 Live spoke to California Vintage Guitar & Amp owner David Swartz about the impact the musician had on rock & roll, the LA music scene and the band’s legacy around the world.

This segment aired on October 6, 2020