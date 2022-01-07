LA’s first and only coffee and tattoo shop

Super Sweet Tattoo and Coffee is unlike any other coffee shop in the city and that’s because as you guessed, they’re also a tattoo parlor! Not only do they serve their customers with creative, unique and delicious lattes and cappuccinos but they have also created a community of artists and a welcoming environment for tattoo enthusiasts and newbies alike. The owners aimed to curate a space where people do not feel intimidated when walking in to permanently mark their bodies and to offer people the opportunity to congregate and enjoy their morning cup of joe. Visit their Instagram @supersweettattoo to check out their latest works of art and their daily menu items.
This segment aired on Friday, Jan 07, 2022