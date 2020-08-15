Last decade was Earth’s hottest on record, study finds

The past decade was the hottest ever recorded on Earth, according to a new 2019 State of the Climate report released by the American Meteorological Society.

The report also noted the last six years were among the hottest ever recorded and cited rising global temperatures as playing a role in extreme weather events like wildfires, heatwaves and droughts.

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

Follow our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/KTLA5Live/.

This segment aired on August 14, 2020.