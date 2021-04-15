Later school start time means kids actually sleep more, study finds

Confirming what teenagers have plead for years, starting school later in the morning for middle and high school students can lead to more sleep. That is the finding of a new study by National Jewish Health, who began following the sleeping habits of teens in 2017.

The study examined nearly thirty thousand students in a school district in Colorado over two years and found that moving school start times later in the morning resulted in increased sleep times.

On average, high school students went to bed 14 minutes later but clocked an average of 46 more minutes of sleep a night. Middle school students netted an average of 29 minutes of extra sleep.

For teenagers, experts recommend up to nine hours of sleep every night. They say a lack of sleep can negatively affect their memory, learning ability, and mental and physical health.