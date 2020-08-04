LAX workers to hand out free face masks as part of ‘Travel Safely Ambassador Program’

Starting on Monday, workers will be handing out free face masks and other safety materials at parts of Los Angeles International Airport.

It’s all part of the “Travel Safely Ambassador Program” launched by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti last week. The employees will be standing next to signs encouraging people to use masks, which is mandatory at the airport.

This segment aired on August 3, 2020.