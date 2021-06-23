Less than half of Disneyland’s 32,000 employees back at work

Though statewide restrictions have lifted, a reopened Disneyland has brought back less than half of the 32,000 employees employed before the pandemic began.

That’s according to a new report from the OC Register that says the park is currently staffed at around 15,000 people.

Amid corporate layoffs at Disney following an extended period of closures, the park laid off more than 11,500 staff members by the end of 2020. Though the park is said to be adding 1,000 jobs this summer, it remains unclear if they will ever return to pre-pandemic employment levels. Disneyland and its sister park, Disney California Adventure was closed for a total of 412 days due to Covid the pandemic.

The parks are currently reopening in phases with adjusted capacity, though some shops and restaurants remain closed. The Disneyland Hotel reopens July 2, 2021.