Ten years ago, the Standing Room opened their doors to the Redondo community. Since then, they have attracted customers across the South Bay and have forged a close bond with the locals. They have become iconic for their incredible Asian-inspired food and their cartoonish whale art plastered out front that makes the place hard to miss.

The owner Lowell Bakee comes from Hawaii and has Korean roots, which is reflected in their menu. From shishito peppers to the use of short ribs, pork belly, bubu arare, bully sammies, loco mocos and so much more, the menu does not disappoint.

Although easy to spot, the restaurant itself is located in the back of a liquor store, creating a different yet very unique experience for first-timers. Patrons can walk inside the store and purchase chips, chocolate, beer and other snacks, then place their order at the counter. They then are directed to pick up their food from the mouth of the whale, or rather, the exterior take out window. The food is phenomenal and consists only of high-quality ingredients, and the experience ordering the food makes it all the more fun.

For an out of the ordinary, flavor packed, juicy burger visit the Standing Room at 144 N. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach.