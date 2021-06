Friend of the show Bianca Richardson (@b.richdrumz) teamed up with Jake Silverman, the musician behind Button Masher (@_Buttonmasher) for a chiptuned arrangement and live performance of one of Sonic the Hedgehog’s most memorable songs.

The duo released a teaser for the song ahead of the full release of “Green Hill Zone Theme” and spoke to KTLA about what inspired the project.

Check out B.richdrumz here and Button Masher here.