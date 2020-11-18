Local restaurants are taking the stress out of preparing Thanksgiving dinner

If you want to skip the stress of cooking this Thanksgiving, or maybe you want to switch it up since nothing is normal in 2020, KTLA 5 Live compiled a list of locally-owned businesses offering a turkey day meal for takeout.

Georgia’s Restaurant at the Long Beach Exchange and Anaheim Packing House will offer their Thanksgiving Festive Feast & Soulful Sides for pre-order until Saturday, November 21st. Pickup is on Tuesday, November 24th and Wednesday, November 25th from 11:00 a.m to 8:00 p.m.

Georgia’s Restaurant will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

For more information or to order directly, please call Georgia’s Restaurant at:

The Long Beach Exchange at 562.420.5637; 4101 McGowen Street, Suite 155, Long Beach, CA 92630

The Anaheim Packing House at 714.906.1900; 440 South Anaheim Boulevard #209A, Anaheim, CA 92805; www.Georgias-Restaurant.com

The Raymond 1886 in Pasadena will offer Thanksgiving dinner for $85.00 per adult and $50 for outdoor dining, or Thanksgiving Dinner for Two ($100) or Thanksgiving Dinner for Four ($200) for takeout and delivery.

The deadline to pre-order Thanksgiving dinner for takeout from The Raymond 1886 is Thursday, November 19th. Guests can pick up their dinner on Thanksgiving Day from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

The Raymond 1886 will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m.

1250 South Fair Oaks Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91105; 626.441.3136; www.TheRaymond.com

Lost Cove is offering a luau-style Thanksgiving dinner to-go. All items are cold with reheating instructions included. Available for pickup Wednesday, November 25th from 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Lost Cove is located at 609 N La Brea, Los Angeles, CA 90036 and can be reached at 323-931-2583. Prices vary per item.

You can order online here: www.exploretock.com/lostcove/

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele is open on Thanksgiving Day for dine-in or pickup. Items range from a stuffed turkey and carrot cake to lasagna and tiramisu. To place an order, please call (323) 366-2408 or visit 1534 N McCadden Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90028.