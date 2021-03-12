Local venues partner with Postmates to save independent L.A. music scene

Sustain the Scene in Los Angles is a livestream event that hopes to help save local, independent venues with the help of Postmates. Beginning March 12, local music fans will be able to support their favorite venues by ordering food, beverages, cocktails and custom merchandise through Postmates, and on select Fridays & Saturdays, fans from all over the world can tune into brand new livestream concerts.

Fans from all over the world can tune into brand new livestream concerts, live on Twitch, and on-demand via YouTube following the broadcast. The first concert will be livestreamed on Friday, March 12 from 8-10pm PST, featuring performances by Girlpool, Vinyl Williams and MIKE/dj blackpower at Lodge Room and hosted by Jesse Camp and Nina Tarr.