Lockdowns didn’t work, according to a new study

Stay-at-home orders were thought to be the best way to reduce the spread of COVID-19, but a new study said lockdowns didn’t work.

Researchers at Penn State University said the virus was already spreading far and fast by the time lockdowns were put into place. They said although the shutdown may have lessened the peak of transmission, it did not show statistically significant reductions in critical cases or deaths.

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

Follow our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/KTLA5Live/.

This segment aired on July 24, 2020.