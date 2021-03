Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia announced the city might allow indoor dining this weekend as LA County moves into a less-restrictive Covid tier. Long Beach, which has its own health department, makes its own rules about lockdowns and closures. However, LA County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer says the county might observe different rules than those permitted by the state’s reopening tiers.

This segment aired on 5 Live on, Thursday March 11, 2021.