Los Angeles has a trash problem

Illegal dumping of trash on L.A. streets has increased 450% in four years, according to a report by city controller Ron Galperin. He says thousands of tons of trash and hazardous waste are being left on streets and sidewalks. Galperin says city sanitation crews are stretched too thin to address the problem. The average time for them to respond to an illegal dumping report is five days. Mayor Eric Garcetti wants to increase public trash can emptying and deploy teams into areas where trash dumping is frequent.

This segment aired on 5 Live on Thursday, March 25, 2021.