Amex Gold Card and Resy joined forces for The Boardwalk – a takeover of the Santa Monica Pier with food, games, and drinks from a dozen of L.A.’s culinary fixtures, including Majordōmo.

Plus TrulyLA is open for business in DTLA, and Revive is looking to, well, revive the social scene of post-pandemic dinner parties in Los Angeles.

This segment aired July 8, 2022 on KTLA 5 Live.