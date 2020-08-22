Man uses Bud Light to save home from LNU Lightning Complex fire

With some quick thinking, a Northern California man was able to save his home from a wildfire using only Bud Light.

Chad Little said the LNU Lightning Complex fire was swiftly approaching his home when his water was turned off.

“I saw the fire coming from across and down the canyon,” Little told KCRA.

Little’s cars and his shop were going up in flames when he saw the beer. So he grabbed the cans, shook them, and poured the beer onto the fire. He was able to put out the flames right before firefighters arrived.

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

Follow our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/KTLA5Live/.

This segment aired on Aug. 21, 2020.