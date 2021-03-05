Man violently attacked as hate crimes against Asian Americans continue to rise

San Francisco police are investigating yet another attack on an Asian American person in Northern California. The video was taken at a laundromat near San Francisco’s Chinatown on February 23rd. Three suspects ambushed the 67-year-old man, dragging him to the ground. Surveillance video showed them kicking and beating him while looking for his wallet. Police say the robbers made off with several hundred dollars. Locally, a movement called “Asians with Attitudes” has been formed to combat the rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans. Young volunteers are conducting foot patrols in neighborhoods where people of Asian ancestry have been targeted.

This segment aired on 5 Live on Friday, March 5, 2021.