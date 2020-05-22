Many COVID-19 deaths were preventable, says experts

Live Now
Experts say thousands of COVID-19 deaths could have been prevented with earlier social distancing measures and shutdowns. That’s according to a new study out of Columbia University.

Researchers say if officials acted two weeks earlier, more than 80 percent of deaths and infections might have been prevented. The news comes as all fifty states have entered some kind of phased reopening. Experts say the study shows social distancing and shutdown measures work, and as they begin to disappear, America may see a resurgence of the virus.

