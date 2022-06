On this weekend’s Finally Friday, KTLA’s Andy Riesmeyer heads to Lincoln Heights to check out Benny Boy Brewing. The very cool brewery and cider house has been in the works for 7 years for husband and wife co-founders Chelsey Rosetter and Ben Farber. Now, it’s a bustling patio serving craft beer and a rotating schedule of delicious food vendors.

Benny Boy Brewing is located at 1821 Daly St in Lincoln Heights.