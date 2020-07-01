Masks vs face shields: Which offer the most protection?

Health experts have pleaded with the public to wear face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but what about plastic face shields, most commonly worn by health care professionals?

Face shields add an extra layer of protection, but should not replace masks, says an infectious disease specialist interviewed by the New York Times.

The devices can still allow droplets to enter through the back and sides of the shield. Experts say right now, masks are the better option for most people.

This segment aired on June 30, 2020.