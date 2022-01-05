Matt Damon receive backlash for Crypto.com commercial

Matt Damon is currently facing backlash for a Crypto.com commercial where he compares investing in crypto to great accomplishments achieved by mankind such as scaling Mount Everest or space exploration. The commercial comes off as tone deaf, demeaning and predatory. It exaggerates the benefits of investing in crypto coins and lacks educational components. Crypto and blockchain technology has proved its potential over the years however, many of these projects have a long way to go before they can be adopted by mainstream society.