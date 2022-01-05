Matt Damon receive backlash for Crypto.com commercial

Employers in Los Angeles County will soon be responsible for providing high-quality masks for employees who work indoors and near others, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.

As the omicron variant continues to drive a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the department stipulated that by Jan. 17, indoor workers who spend time "in close contact" with other employees must be given "well-fitting medical grade masks, surgical masks, or higher-level respirators, such as N95 or KN95 masks."